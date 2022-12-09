Andre Brown free after 22 years in prison for Bronx attempted murder he says he didn't commit

NEW YORK -- A Bronx man who spent nearly half his life in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit is now free.

Andre Brown's smile stretched as far as his future as he embraced the two men who helped get him out of prison after 22 years.

"I couldn't have made it without these guys," said Brown.

In 1999, when Brown was a 22-year-old college student, he said he willingly went in for questioning about an attempted murder in the Bronx. Brown said he had nothing to do with the crime, but a year later he was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

"It was just an astronomical, heart-wrenching feeling. I want to say that I lost hope, at that moment when they put the handcuffs on me," said Brown.

The last 22 years have been "Hell. Hell. I gave you the strongest word. Emphatically hell," he said.

Last week, a judge vacated Brown's conviction, citing ineffective council, and released him on his own recognizance while the District Attorney's Office appeals that decision.

Brown's attorney Jeffrey Deskovic spent 16 years in prison before being exonerated for a crime he didn't commit. This case marked his first victory as a practicing lawyer.

"It's just inspiring to have Jeff next to me in the courtroom because he's a living example of what people can do once they're given the opportunity," said Brown's other attorney Oscar Michelen.

Now, Brown can live out his dreams, which started the minute he was released. He went to a restaurant with his wife, Tameka, and the men who helped set him free.

"I was able to have surf and turf. I didn't even know how to tell them I wanted the steak," said Brown. "I know all about the lobster tail, and just soaking it into the butter. It was just so delicious. It was so transforming in my heart because I was used to a prison dinner."

Brown lost a lot while in prison, but his spirit remains strong. He wants others who are wrongfully imprisoned to know there is hope on the other side.

The Bronx DA is appealing the judge's ruling and must then decide whether to retry the case. Brown's attorneys said they're not concerned because evidence of his innocence is strong.