Car enthusiast Andre Beadle, known as 1Stockf30 on social media, dies in Queens crash

Car enthusiast Andre Beadle, known online as 1Stockf30, dies in Queens crash

NEW YORK - A Bronx community is mourning the loss of Andre Beadle, a car enthusiast who died after he crashed his speeding car in Queens, according to police.

The tragedy is adding to growing concerns about street racing and illegal car meetups.

There's a memorial of flowers and candles along Nassau Expressway near Exit 3, where police say Beadle crashed his BMW Wednesday around 1 a.m. According to the NYPD, he was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control, swerved, and struck a pole. The car bounced off the pole, traveled across the eastbound lanes, and struck the left shoulder.

Police sources say the NYPD highway accident investigation squad is still working to recreate the scene to estimate the speed he was going and more of what happened.

Family, community in mourning

Beadle was known as 1Stockf30 on social media, where the car enthusiast shared street racing videos. His last video, posted two days ago, shows the BMW near the same location where he died.

His brother says he mostly drove on tracks.

"He crash on a track a couple months ago, and then it was a pretty bad accident, too. But the barriers and all that, he had a helmet and all that, saved him. But this one, just, I don't know," Alico Beadle said.

"He loved cars. He talked about cars every day. That's what he do: Cars, cars, cars," Beadle's mother Everith McCray said.

Beadle's Yellow Audi, in the driveway of their Bronx home, has become part of a growing memorial to the 25-year-old.

"I didn't know he had so many friends until yesterday, when he passed. He has a lot of friends. People been coming, coming, going," McCray said.

His brother reflected on his death.

"That's what he really loved. I know it's a tragedy, but that's what he loved doing," Alico Beadle said.

"Can't bring him back," McCray said.

Friends and family plan to celebrate Andre Beadle's life with a balloon release at Haffen Park Friday afternoon.

Street racing a growing trend

Street racing is a growing trend in our area that CBS News New York has been covering for years. Just this weekend, an illegal street racing event in Islip led to car fires and crashes.

State lawmakers have introduced new legislation to increase penalties for reckless driving, hoping to prevent tragedies like this one.

"Leave the street racing alone. Stick to track. Be more careful," Alico Beadle said.