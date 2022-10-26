Amtrak train breaks down in Hudson River tunnel, causing delays
NEW YORK -- Commuters dealt with some delays Wednesday afternoon after an Amtrak train broke down halfway into one of the Hudson River tunnels.
Amtrak says there was a mechanical issue with the last car.
The FDNY responded.
Both Amtrak and NJ Transit trains were delayed while crews towed the train back to the station.
Officials say 125 passengers were on board, and no one was hurt.
