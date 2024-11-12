Transformer explosion, fire along Amtrak tracks in the Bronx cause service suspension

NEW YORK — A transformer explosion and fire along Amtrak tracks in the Bronx caused service suspensions in the region Tuesday.

Fire officials said the explosion happened at an Amtrak substation on Bronxdale Avenue near East Tremont Avenue in Parkchester around 2 p.m.

"There was a big explosion. You could literally see the fire in the sky, like huge. It was just like pop, and then like everything looked like it burst into flames," witness De'lyn Williams-Negron said.

According to fire officials, the flames spread to brush, then a nearby Con Edison facility. Three cars in that parking lot also caught fire, Con Ed officials said.

Residents in the area are urged to close their windows and avoid the smoke. Drivers and commuters should expect traffic delays.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Amtrak service suspended between New York Penn Station, New Haven

Because of the fire, Amtrak had to shut down power at the substation.

As a result, all service between New York Penn Station and New Haven has been suspended for the rest of the day. It is unknown when service will be restored.

Limited service will be available between Boston South Station and New Haven.

Metro-North Railroad will cross-honor Amtrak tickets. Travelers who wish to use Metro-North as an alternative means of transportation will need to board the train at New York Grand Central Station. Amtrak says they are not offering any form of transportation between Penn Station and Grand Central at this time.

Other lines as far as Maine are also being impacted and seeing possible delays because of this fire. More information is available on Amtrak's website.