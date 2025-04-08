Family of Palestinian American teen shot by Israeli forces in West Bank calls for justice

Family members of a Palestinian American teenager killed in the West Bank spoke out Tuesday in New Jersey.

Amer Rabee, a 14-year-old United States citizen who grew up in Saddle Brook, was shot and killed Sunday by Israeli forces. His family moved to Turmus Ayya, in the central West Bank, in 2013.

Amer Rabee was shot 11 times, father says

Amer's uncle, Rami Jbara, spoke at Clifton's Palestinian American Community Center, while Amer's father spoke virtually from the West Bank.

"What was done was murder," Jbara said. "A killing of a child."

"He had 11 shots. Two in his stomach, one in his leg, and two to his hand and two in his heart," father Mohammed Rabee said.

Rabee described his son as a straight A eighth grader who loved being with his friends.

"He got many friends here in Turmus Ayya, and everyone is crying here," he said.

N.J. governor begs Israeli authorities to be transparent

The Israeli military released a video allegedly showing the shooting.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that IDF soldiers had "identified three terrorists who hurled rocks toward the highway, thus endangering civilians driving. The soldiers opened fire towards the terrorists who were endangering civilians, eliminating one terrorist and hitting two additional terrorists."

"The video is black and white. It's not clear. No one can tell me that is my son," Rabee said.

"Even if he did it, you can do many different ways to stop that," Rabee said.

The family says they picked out the sound of more than 40 gunshots in security camera audio of the incident, saying the two other teens injured are also Palestinian Americans.

Tammy Bruce, with the State Department, said, "There is an investigation that is going on. We are aware of the reports from the IDF that this was a counterterrorism act. We need to learn more about the nature of what happened on the ground."

"I would beg the Israeli authorities to be as transparent as they can be in terms of the details on how this happened," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Rabee father says the one thing he and his family are praying for is peace in the region.