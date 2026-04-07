Amed Rosario's 2nd homer of game, 3-run drive in 8th, lifts Yankees over A's 5-3

Amed Rosario homered twice, including a go-ahead, three-run drive in the eighth inning that rallied the New York Yankees over the Athletics 5-3 on Tuesday night.

New York, which matched its best start at 8-2, trailed 3-1 entering the eighth and had been 0 for 12 with runners on base before its comeback. The Yankees cut the deficit on Giancarlo Stanton's RBI single past shortstop Jacob Wilson, who took a misstep to his left.

Rosario homered to left on an 0-1 splitter from former Yankee Mark Leiter Jr. (0-1) for his third multi-homer game and first since Aug. 31, 2021, for Cleveland.

Rosario also homered in the second on a 43-degree night in the Bronx.

Fernando Cruz (1-0) struck out Lawrence Butler with two on to end the eighth and David Bednar pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Cam Schlittler allowed his first three runs of the season, giving up five hits in five innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Nick Kurtz's two-run double and Tyler Soderstrom's RBI single put the A's ahead 3-1 lthe third.

The A's lost for the seventh time in 10 games and are in a 3-13 skid at Yankee Stadium.

A's starter Aaron Civale allowed one run and two hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked four in a matchup of former Northeastern University pitchers.

Up next

Athletics RHP Luis Severino (0-1, 6.48 ERA) opposes RHP Will Warren (1-0, 2.70) on Wednesday night.