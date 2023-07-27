Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Amazon worker attacked while delivering packages in East Harlem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD searching for 4 suspects wanted for attacking Amazon delivery worker
NYPD searching for 4 suspects wanted for attacking Amazon delivery worker 00:25

NEW YORK -- An Amazon worker was attacked while trying to deliver packages in East Harlem earlier this month.

It happened on July 13 in front of a building on East 117th Street near the FDR.

Police say the 27-year-old worker was punched, kicked and hit in the head with a bottle.

The victim was treated for injuries to his head.

The NYPD released security camera images of the four suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 8:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.