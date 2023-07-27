Police: Amazon worker attacked while delivering packages in East Harlem

NEW YORK -- An Amazon worker was attacked while trying to deliver packages in East Harlem earlier this month.

It happened on July 13 in front of a building on East 117th Street near the FDR.

Police say the 27-year-old worker was punched, kicked and hit in the head with a bottle.

The victim was treated for injuries to his head.

The NYPD released security camera images of the four suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.