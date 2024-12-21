Amazon workers strike at largest union facility in New York City

Amazon workers go on strike at Staten Island facility

Amazon workers go on strike at Staten Island facility

Amazon workers go on strike at Staten Island facility

NEW YORK -- Amazon workers are on strike at the company's largest union facility in New York City.

Workers at Amazon's Staten Island warehouse started picketing at midnight Saturday in demand of higher wages and better benefits, joining workers in Queens.

Teamsters strike called largest ever against Amazon

The wider Teamsters strike started Thursday, when workers claimed Amazon ignored a deadline to come to the table and negotiate. It's being called the largest strike against Amazon ever in the U.S.

Amazon Teamsters at the JFK-8 warehouse have joined approximately 10,000 Teamsters striking nationwide.

The workers said Amazon, a $2 trillion company, is not paying them enough to make ends meet and that consumers should stand in unison.

"Slow it down, don't order as much. Don't order because Amazon doesn't treat their workers fair. So, slow down with the ordering, show us a little bit of support on the outside," Chief Steward Pasquale Coffi said.

Amazon said it does not recognize the union and that delivery drivers who are on strike are not employees, but workers for third-party businesses.

Further, Amazon said the Teamsters union has misled the public by claiming they represent Amazon employees who they do not.