New musical "Almost Famous," based on Oscar-winning film, opens on Broadway

NEW YORK -- Thursday was opening night for the new Broadway musical "Almost Famous," based on the Oscar-winning film of the same name.

Set in 1973, the show follows a 15-year-old aspiring music journalist who is hired by Rolling Stone magazine to hit the road with an up-and-coming band.

Cameron Crowe, who directed and wrote the 2000 film, also wrote the book and lyrics for the musical.

"The show is based on real people, and I see the real people every night through the wonderful instruments of these incredible actors who play the parts so passionately and personally. So to me, it just feels like I know the people that the story is about and they bring it to life," Crowe said.

"Almost Famous" is now running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.