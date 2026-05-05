NYC man who spent 5 months in ICE custody finally reunited with husband, community

A New York City man was reunited with his loving community Tuesday after spending five months in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

He was detained back in December, and was told he would be released on bond in January, but he remained in ICE custody for months.

Detainee moved to 5 ICE facilities

On Nov. 24, Allan Michael Marrero was taken into ICE custody at a routine green card interview under an old removal order he says he did not know existed. Originally from the Cayman Islands, he had been living in the U.S. for over a decade, seeking asylum based on his LGBTQ+ identity.

In January, Marrero was granted release on bond, but for months remained in ICE custody.

"ICE refused to accept the bond payment, which meant that despite a judge's order, ICE unilaterally decided to keep Allan locked up," said Alexandra Rizio, supervising immigration attorney for Make The Road New York.

"It's been very traumatic," Marrero said.

Marrero said he was moved to five detention facilities.

"They purposely, I feel, do that to you for the fact of mentally trying to break you down into signing a self-deportation," he said. "Alligator Alcatraz was by far the worst."

Rizio said a lawsuit ultimately led to Marrero's release.

CBS News New York reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, but has not yet heard back.

Allan Michael Marrero got the chance to celebrate his freedom with the people who supported him for months. CBS News New York

"The greatest struggle of our lives"

On Tuesday, Marrero got the chance to celebrate his freedom with the people who supported him for months.

"He's free because it takes a village to raise freedom," said the Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis, senior minister at Middle Church.

That village includes Marrero's church, which rallied and fought for his freedom, and Rizio's tireless efforts.

"For 150 days, my husband and I endured the greatest struggle of our lives," Matthew Marrero said.

"We are here thanks to Allan's strength, Matthew's love, and a community of people using their talents and their passion to achieve justice," Rizio said.

Allan Marrero said his husband's unwavering support helped him hold on throughout the ordeal.

"I'm so grateful and thankful for him," Allan Marrero said. "I feel ecstatic to be back home with my husband, where I'm loved."

The couple hopes their story can be a beacon of hope for many other impacted families.

"Love has brought him home, but justice still has work to do," Matthew Marrero said.

The Marreros say their fight is far from over. They're still working to get Allan Marrero his green card and plan to use their voices to help others.