Democracy Prep Middle School to hold memorial service for 11-year-old Alfa Barrie in Harlem

NEW YORK -- More remembrances will be held Tuesday for 11-year-old Alfa Barrie at his school in Harlem.

Barrie and 13-year-old Garrett Warren's bodies were found after police say they snuck through a hole in a fence to get into the Harlem River.

Democracy Prep Middle School made a touching post Monday for the sixth grader, saying, "Alfa was someone who was a huge part of his school community - always lending a helping hand to his classmates and teachers, always showing his care and sweetness to his closest friends and family, and always living life with a smile on his face."

Alfa Barrie loved to dance. In this video, you can see Alfa moving swiftly to the beat of the music with his teacher and classmates. Alfa was someone who was a huge part of his school community—always lending a helping hand to his classmates and teachers, always showing his care and sweetness to his closest friends and family, and always living life with a smile on his face. His teachers share that their classroom is not the same since Alfa’s passing, “We had a little family; you can tell he is not here.” Alfa is dearly missed and we honor his life by keeping his memory alive. Please join us in extending condolences to Alfa’s family during this difficult time. Posted by Democracy Prep Public Schools on Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday night, the Islamic community remembered one of the young lives cut short. It was a night filled with prayers at the Futa Islamic Center, where the community tried to come to terms with Barrie's death.

His mother's heart was shattered to pieces.

"Sad, depressed, there's no feeling that could explain losing your own son," said Ibrahim Diallo, Barrie's brother. "Inside, I'm really emotional because this is something I've never been through in my life."

Everyone remembered Barrie dancing, smiling and loving life.

"He used to have a beautiful smile. He was a kid who always wanted to have fun. It's very sad seeing him go," another person at the vigil said.

Last week, police said Barrie and Warren, his friend, accessed the shoreline of the Harlem River through a hole in the fence.

Warren's body was found near the Madison Bridge on May 18. Two days later, Barrie's body was found floating in the Hudson River.

"The next step is helping us figure out what was the reason for his death. There are many questions and we would like answers," said Diallo.

As they struggle to find answers, Diallo can't stop wondering about the life his brother would have led.

"He wanted to be the best engineer because he saw this as an avenue not only for himself to get a career, but also as a way to help others," Diallo said.

A memorial service will be held inside the school gym at 4 p.m., followed by a short press conference with Barrie's family, then an evening vigil.