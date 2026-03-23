Alcohol to be sold on Staten Island Ferry for first time in 5 years

Alcohol will be sold on the Staten Island Ferry for the first time in 5 years, the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) announced on Monday.

Canned cocktails, beers, and hard seltzers will be offered starting Friday on the SSG Michael H. Ollis ferry. The Sandy Ground and Dorothy Day ferries will begin offering alcoholic drinks within the next few weeks.

"The Staten Island Ferry is already one of the best—and most scenic—rides in the world, and now it's even better," said NYC DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn.

"I've always tried to stay focused on the business of governing, but I'd be lying if I said this won't factor into my decision the next time I'm choosing between the ferry and the express bus," said NYC Councilmember Frank Morano.

Representative Nicole Malliotakis called the return of alcohol a "welcome addition" for commuters who want to unwind after work.

Ferries will also begin to offer pretzels and popcorn as part of the expanding menu. In 2024, the ferries began to offer coffee and snacks to passengers after phasing out the practice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Whether you're commuting or just taking in the skyline, riders of the original fast and free transit service can once again enjoy their choice of a piping hot coffee or an iced cold brew," Flynn said.

The Staten Island Ferry served around 16 million riders annually and around 45,000 on the average weekday. It is the busiest municipal ferry service in the country, according to the NYC DOT.