Food and beverage service coming back to Staten Island Ferry for 1st time since pandemic

NEW YORK -- Refreshments are returning to the Staten Island Ferry.

An open call for vendors started Tuesday, so the search is on for an operator to sell food and drinks aboard in-service vessels. The menu can include alcoholic beverages.

"As ferry ridership rebounds from COVID-19, we have heard from commuters that they'd like food and beverage offerings to return to the boat," New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said Tuesday.

The call for vendors runs through March 7. Refreshments are expected to be onboard by the fall.

This will be the first time they're offered on ferries since before the pandemic.