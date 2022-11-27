Airport delays expected as heavy rain arrives during peak Thanksgiving weekend travel times

Airline passengers trying to beat crowds on one of busiest travel days

NEWARK, N.J. -- Sunday's forecast is not the best for people heading home from Thanksgiving.

Nearly 55 million people - the most in decades - were expected to travel for the holiday. And slowly but surely, things were picking up at Newark Airport on Sunday morning, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

The line was shorter at check-in, but the biggest delays were at passenger drop-off spots. If you've driven to the airport before, you know it can take more than 10 minutes just to reach the departures level at Terminal C.

Once people make it inside, the process has been relatively smooth. AAA predicted big crowds, but most travelers have been shocked at how pain free the journey has been.

However, a weather system will complicate things Sunday afternoon. Those who caught an early flight home were relieved they gave themselves a buffer.

"I definitely leave way earlier or I book flights at a certain time if it's easy enough to do ... non rush hour. So early morning or later at night," one traveler told us.

Delays are expected as the Tri-State Area and other regions deal with rain and/or snow on Sunday.