Airbnb cracking down on Memorial Day Weekend, 4th of July parties across New York State
NEW YORK -- Airbnb is taking steps to prevent summer parties at rentals across New York State.
The company announced Wednesday it will block some one-night reservations during the Memorial Day and July 4 holiday weekends.
Airbnb took similar measures for last Fourth of July.
The company says it's part of its commitment to prevent parties and support safe, responsible travel.
CLICK HERE for the full plan.
