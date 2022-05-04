Airbnb cracking down on Memorial Day Weekend, 4th of July parties across New York State

Vacant home rented on Airbnb a magnet for violence in Bayside, Queens, residents say

NEW YORK -- Airbnb is taking steps to prevent summer parties at rentals across New York State.

The company announced Wednesday it will block some one-night reservations during the Memorial Day and July 4 holiday weekends.

Airbnb took similar measures for last Fourth of July.

The company says it's part of its commitment to prevent parties and support safe, responsible travel.

