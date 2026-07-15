Air quality alert for New York City area due to wildfire smoke from Canada
Most of the Tri-State Area, including New York City, is under an air quality alert Wednesday and Thursday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.
The alert is also due to ground-level ozone. New Yorkers can expect to see smoke over the five boroughs during the mid-morning hours.
Officials from the city's emergency management department said the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children, older adults and those who are pregnant or have other medical conditions are advised to limit time outside.
"Know the warning signs: coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness or pain, and unusual fatigue. If symptoms are severe — especially difficulty breathing or chest pain — seek immediate medical attention or call 911," emergency officials stated.
Affected people also should consider wearing a KN95 or N95 mask if they must be outside. Free masks are available at some public libraries and firehouses.
Libraries:
- All Brooklyn public libraries
- All Queens public libraries
- St. George Library Center in Staten Island
- Bronx Library Center
- Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library in Manhattan
Firehouses:
- 720 Melrose Ave. in the Bronx
- 2417 Webster Ave. in the Bronx
- 172 Tillary St .in Brooklyn
- 885 Howard Ave Manhattan in Brooklyn
- 100 Duane St. in Brooklyn
- 207 West 77th St. in Brooklyn
- 91-25 121st St. in Queens
- 108-01 Horace Harding Expressway in Queens
- 1850 Clove Road