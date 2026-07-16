Poor air quality continues across New York, New Jersey with stormy weather returning this weekend

It's going to be another steamy day combined with poor air quality for the New York area as we continue to be impacted by wildfires in Canada.

The entire Tri-State Area is under an air quality alert Thursday for fine particulates. Residents should expect more hazy skies.

While there is no heat advisory, highs are expected to be near 90 degrees in the afternoon. If we reach or exceed 90 degrees, we will observe a heat wave.

There's a chance for some severe weather tonight, but mainly in south New Jersey.

It's a First Alert Weather Day due to the poor air quality.

CBS News New York

Statewide air quality alert

All of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are under an air quality alert Thursday.

CBS News New York

The alert is also due to ground-level ozone. New Yorkers can expect to see smoke over the five boroughs.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a health advisory Wednesday for counties upstate due to the impact of smoke.

Rain returns for the weekend

CBS News New York

It is shaping up to be a stormy Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will still be humid with highs around 80 degrees.

It will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the downpours and possibly severe storms.

CBS News New York

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. The morning could see some scattered showers and storms, but the afternoon will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 80s.