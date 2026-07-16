Air quality concerns in Philadelphia move Phillies vs. Mets start time up

Air quality concerns in Philadelphia led the Phillies to move up the start time of their series opener Thursday against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park by an hour.

The city has dealt with extremely hazy skies from wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota, triggering air quality alerts throughout the region.

The game was originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m., but the first pitch is now set for 6:10 p.m.

The Phillies say the third base and left field gates will open at 5:10 p.m., and other gates will open at 5:40 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.