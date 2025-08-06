Air quality alert for Hudson Valley today as haze lingers around NYC area

First Alert Weather: Mix of haze and clouds around Tri-State Area

An air quality alert remains in effect Wednesday for parts of the Hudson Valley due to smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires.

The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees.

Canadian wildfires causing Northeast air quality alerts

The onslaught of smoke and haze from the ongoing Canadian wildfires continues to affect the Tri-State region.

Not only has the New York City skyline been ensconced in a layer of thick haze, air quality levels have suffered, as well. Although sensitive groups are the most affected, even non-sensitive people have been reporting symptoms, such as watery eyes and stuffy noses.

Unfortunately, at least two more full days of the unhealthy air and thick haze can be expected. A brief break my come on Wednesday night before the smoke/haze fills in again by Thursday. Better air quality and visibility should eventually arrive by Friday evening.

Hazy and humid forecast today

As for actual weather conditions, the persistent clouds and haze will prevent high temperatures from rising further than the low 80s on Wednesday. Humidity levels will tick up slightly, and a spot shower may develop in the afternoon.

Other than that spot shower chance, not much rain is expected through the weekend.