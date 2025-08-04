Air quality alert issued for NYC, Hudson Valley today. Map shows Canadian wildfire smoke.

First Alert Weather: Sunshine and 80s this week around Tri-State

First Alert Weather: Sunshine and 80s this week around Tri-State

First Alert Weather: Sunshine and 80s this week around Tri-State

An air quality alert has been issued for New York City and the Hudson Valley on Monday.

The Air Quality Index, or AQI, is expected to exceed 100, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

CBS News New York

The alert is in effect from 12 a.m. Monday to 12 a.m. Tuesday for the five boroughs, as well as Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties.

NYC air quality alert today

CBS News New York

Yet another round of smoke and haze from ongoing wildfires burning in Canada's Manitoba and Saskatchewan provinces will drift into the Tri-State region on Monday. Not only will it turn the skies from clear to milky and hazy, it also will lead to poor air quality, especially for sensitive groups.

CBS News New York

The presence of smoke will need to be monitored for Tuesday and Wednesday, as well.

Nice weather ahead this week

CBS News New York

Weatherwise, Monday is shaping up to be a warm day, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, Despite the haze, lots of sunshine will be in place, albeit filtered.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, the low humidity that we all enjoyed over the weekend will slowly creep up during the week. However, it is not expected to reach the extremely oppressive levels observed last week. Temperatures won't deviate too far from normal, generally topping out in the low to mid 80s.

As for precipitation, other than a spotty shower chance on Tuesday and Thursday, it looks to be an overall very dry week.

N.J. earthquake update

CBS News New York

So far, there have been no aftershocks reported from the earthquake that occurred Saturday night in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. There is still a chance that a few aftershocks may be develop, although the likelihood is low.

Aftershocks can happen weeks, months and even years after an initial quake, but the first one usually tends to occur within the first day or so of the main event.

contributed to this report.