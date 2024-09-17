Will A.I. replace standardized tests at NYC schools? Hear what the schools chancellor says.

NEW YORK - Could artificial intelligence replace standardized tests in the classroom?

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks seemed to suggest it during his annual "State of our Schools" address Tuesday at Frank Sinatra High School in Queens.

Among many other topics, Banks spoke about the rise of A.I., and how to best utilize it in city schools.

Banks is putting together an advisory panel of about 25 people including educators and representatives from companies like Microsoft to explore the use of A.I.

Banks said ignoring the technology because of its flaws would demonstrate a lack of vision, CBS News New York's Education reporter Doug Williams reported.

"Why do you even need standardized tests?"

"A.I. can analyze, in real time, all the work that our children are producing in school. From homework, to classwork, to unit tests, to give teachers a daily, accurate and comprehensive picture of a child's progress. And, think about it, if we're getting that information every day, why do you even need standardized tests?" Banks said.

Banks delivered the message to an audience that mostly consisted of teachers, principals and superintendents. Williams reported "you could hear a pin drop" when Banks was discussing A.I.

Williams asked Banks how he think the audience reacted to what he had to say about A.I.

"They should not be fearful, because I deeply believe that A.I. will never be able to replace the personal connection that a teacher provides, and the personal counseling that a teacher would provide. It can give you technical advice. And I believe that we need that," Banks said.

Banks has recently been caught up in an ongoing investigation involving top members of Mayor Eric Adams' administration. His personal and DOE cellphones were seized by federal agents, along with the phones of his fiancé, Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. He discussed the investigation, as well as his vision for the future of New York City public schools, with CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer on "The Point."