After fighting for his life for 5 months, COVID long hauler Timothy Heaton declares victory and leaves hospital

Suffolk County correction officer released from hospital after fighting COVID for nearly 160 days

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. -- Timothy Heaton was considered a long hauler. He spent nearly 160 days in the hospital, fighting for his life.

On Tuesday, his sheriff colleagues, family, friends and hospital workers showed their support as the loving grandfather was able to go home. He shared with CBS2's Jennifer McLogan his dark journey battling COVID-19.

Tears flowed as 61-year-old Heaton, unable to contain his composure, thanked the hospital workers who brought him back from certain death.

"Care and love that came my way, because that's what really what got me through. It was so dark and dim," Heaton said.

It was dark and dim for five months -- Stony Brook and then St. Charles Hospital rehabilitation -- as medical teams worked together to save the Suffolk County correction officer.

"It's a very incredible story. It's just a true miracle," one worker said.

"From day one he wanted to beat this. Just an honor to work with him," another worker said.

"The doctors were perplexed as to how I was even alive. I was given last rites," Heaton said.

The retiring officer was in a coma after suffering a pulmonary embolism and pneumonia. He required a tracheotomy and his kidneys shut down.

"We were told multiple times to come in to say our goodbyes. They told us there was nothing else they could do," daughter Nicole Heaton said.

Timothy Heaton had lost 40 pounds and missed the birth of his first grandchild, Hayley.

"Things were very dim at that time. She gave my dad a lot of purpose," daughter Julie Jensen said.

Timothy Heaton's dedicated wife of 35 years, Connie, said, "This is the happiest day of our lives."

"This just hit me out of left field. I was never sick before, nothing," Timothy Heaton said. "I'm vaccinated now, but let me tell you, if I had 20/20 hindsight, which I do, I would have gotten vaccinated."

"To see him walk away today is not only inspiring to all of us, but it gives us a hope and renews our faith," Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. said.

Faith, Timothy Heaton said, is required, whatever the obstacle.

"God bless the people of Ukraine. That's what you need to do. Never give up. Where there is hope, there is life," he said.

Praying for world peace, he now knows overcoming challenges can be achieved.