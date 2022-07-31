Advocates for homeless rights sleep outside in Morningside Park in protest
NEW YORK -- Advocates for the homeless went to sleep outside Saturday in Morningside Park to protest New York City's homeless crisis.
Mayor Eric Adams was among the elected officials who attended the Homeless Rights Month Sleep Out on West 119th Street and Morningside Avenue in Harlem.
They also held a vigil for the 13,000 people who reportedly die while homeless in the U.S. every year.
