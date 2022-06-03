Adult smoking at all-time low in New York
NEW YORK -- The smoking rate among adults in New York is at an all-time low, according to state health officials.
The rate dropped to 12 percent in 2020 and continues to decline.
The rate among young adults between 18 and 24 is down to 5.5 percent, according to the state health commissioner.
Officials credit the decline on more programs encouraging smokers to kick the habit.
