Ex-Adelphi president faces upgraded drunk driving charges in LIRR station crash

The ex-Adelphi University president charged with driving drunk and crashing at a Long Island Rail Road station is facing upgraded felony charges.

Dr. Christine Riordan looked away from cameras at her court appearance Thursday, after prosecutors alleged she narrowly missed injuring commuters when she drove onto train tracks and caused an electrical explosion.

Defense argues car malfunctioned

According to the criminal complaint, Riordan's BMW accelerated through a parking lot and steel fencing, then went under the platform and onto the third rail at the Nassau Boulevard station in Garden City on Sept. 30.

Riordan pleaded not guilty. Her defense attorney says the car malfunctioned and she was not drunk behind the wheel.

"She's denying that she had anything to drink and she was not intoxicated," attorney Jason Russo said. "She did not, intentionally, negligently, crash this car. There were problems with the vehicle that caused the accident."

Prosecutors said Dr. Christine Riordan's BMW crashed onto the third rail at the Nassau Boulevard LIRR station on Sept. 30, 2025. CBS News New York

It is unclear if Riordan will be responsible for the extensive property damage to the LIRR station and tracks, as well as parked cars that were hit during the crash.

She is due back in court next week.

Ex-president still lives at university Tudor home

Riordan, Adelphi's first female president, led the university from 2015-2025, before abruptly stepping down over the summer. But she still lives in the school's presidential home, a magnificent Tudor.

When asked why, an Adelphi spokesperson only said, "Dr. Riordan concluded her tenure with Adelphi University in June 2025. This matter is personal and unrelated to the university, and we will not be making further comments."

Current Adelphi students were surprised to learn the details of the crash.

Ex-Adelphi University President Dr. Christine Riordan was charged with driving drunk and crashing at a Long Island Rail Road station in Sept. 2025. She pleaded not guilty. CBS News New York

"She used to be the president of the school and the fact that it's nearby the school is kind of crazy," Viggo Pilenyi said.

"This is the train station I take. So it was kind of like, 'Oh my god, like, anybody could have been here,'" Anaia Latty said.

There were no injuries in the crash.