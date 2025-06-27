Adam Sandler's "You're My Best Friend" tour coming to NYC

Adam Sandler is heading back to New York City.

The actor and comedian is bringing his 2025 tour to Madison Square Garden on Sept. 15.

It'll be a homecoming, of sorts, for Sandler, who was born in Brooklyn. His family then moved to Manchester, N.H. when he was a child, where he was raised. Sandler later returned to Big Apple and skyrocketed to fame on "Saturday Night Live."

His 2025 "You're My Best Friend" tour includes four shows in the Empire State.

After his stop at the world's most famous arena, he'll head upstate, making stops in Albany on Sept. 16, Syracuse on Sept. 17 and Buffalo on Sept. 21.

New Yorkers may also be interested in some other tour stops that are relatively close by. Sandler will bring his tour to Philadelphia on Sept. 19, as well as to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. on Sept. 26.

Tickets for his 30-city tour go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster.

Sandler made a recent stop in the Tri-State Area for an entirely different reason. Back in August, he held an open casting call in New Jersey for "Happy Gilmore 2," which is set for release on Netflix in July.