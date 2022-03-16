Adam Fox gets in done in overtime, Rangers top Ducks

NEW YORK -- Adam Fox scored 55 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Jonny Brodzinski also scored for the Rangers, who have won five of seven. Artemi Panarin had three assists and Fox added two to help New York improve to 12-2-1 in its last 15 home games. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves.

Max Comtois, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant scored for Anaheim, which lost its fifth straight (0-4-1) - all on the road. Adam Henrique had two assists and John Gibson finished with 34 saves.

In the extra period, Panarin brought the puck up the ice on a rush, drew a defender to him in the right circle and sent a pass to Fox in the middle before the defenseman beat Gibson for his ninth of the season.

Gibson made several nice saves in the third period to keep the score tied 2-all. He stuck out his right leg to stop a tip try by Dryden Hunt at 8:42, then made a shoulder save to deny Alexis Lafrenière a minute later.

Grant gave the Ducks their first lead as he brought the puck up on a breakaway, skated in and beat Georgiev with a forehand for his ninth with 9:25 left.

The Rangers tied it at 3 on their second power play. Fox fired a shot from the point that went wide right of the net, but the rebound came off the end boards and Kreider backhanded it in from the right side with 6:20 left. It was his 39th of the season, tying Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl for second in the NHL, six behind Toronto's Auston Matthews. Kreider leads the league with 20 power-play goals.

The Rangers took a 2-1 lead early in the second period during extended 6-on-5 play on a delayed penalty. Zibanejad got a pass from Fox at the bottom of the left circle and put it into the top left corner from a sharp angle at 3:06 for his 24th of the season.

Fowler tied it at 4:53 - just 12 seconds after Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba was whistled for tripping. Off a faceoff in the right circle, Henrique got the puck to Fowler at the point, and he skated to his left and fired a shot through traffic for his seventh.

Brodzinski got the Rangers on the scoreboard first, taking a cross-ice pass from Filip Chytil and beating Gibson from the top of the right circle at 4:29. It was Brodzinski's first goal since Feb. 26, 2021, against Boston. He has eight goals in 73 career games.

The Ducks tied it on a fortuitous deflection with 5:55 left in the opening period. Troy Terry brought the puck around the back of the Rangers net and fired a shot from the right circle that appeared to go off New York defenseman K'Andre Miller, then it hit Comtois and went off Georgiev and across the line. It was Comtois' third of the season and the assist gave Terry 100 career points.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Both teams came into the game in the top 10 in the NHL on the power play and in penalty killing. The Rangers, second with the man advantage and eighth on the PK, went 1 for 2 on the power play. The Ducks, eighth on the power play and sixth on the PK, were 1 for 3 with the advantage.

SHORT-HANDED

The Ducks were again without injured forwards Ryan Getzlaf, Jakob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell. Getzlaf (lower body) has missed six straight games, Silfverberg (lower body) has missed four in a row, and Rakell (upper body) sat out his second.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host the Florida Panthers on Friday night to open a three-game homestand.

Rangers: Host the rival New York Islanders on Thursday night.