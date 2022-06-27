Watch CBS News
Thousands of athletes of all abilities join Achilles Hope and Possibility event in Central Park

NEW YORK -- The Achilles Hope and Possibility four-mile run was held Sunday in Central Park.

Nearly 7,000 people participated in this year's event.

It marks the 20th anniversary since New York Road Runners partnered with Achilles International to produce an event for people of all abilities.

"It's such an amazing program for young people in economically challenged communities," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Comedian Jon Stewart was one of the participants. He ran with the Achilles Freedom Team, which is comprised of veterans living with a disability.

"It's such a wonderful race. Spirits are always high. People are just, you know, so excited to be together and outside, and Freedom Team is just, I mean, they crush it every year," Stewart said.

