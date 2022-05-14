Abortion rights supporters to march across Brooklyn Bridge in Bans Off Our Bodies rally

NEW YORK -- Abortion rights supporters will take to the streets Saturday in New York City following the recent leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Demonstrators will march across the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan as part of the Bans Off Our Bodies March, which has also been organized in other major U.S. cities, including Washington D.C. and Chicago.

The march will start at noon at Cadman Plaza. Protesters will head across the Brooklyn Bride into Lower Manhattan, where the rally will continue at Foley Square.

Organizers said the purpose is to show an overwhelming majority of Americans support reproductive rights, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

From Foley Square to the homes of Supreme Court justices, abortion rights supporters have been enraged over the leaked draft opinion suggesting the end of Roe v. Wade.

This week, their disappointment was exacerbated by a defeat of a bill that would have codified the landmark ruling. Democrats said they knew the votes in the Senate weren't there, but wanted to put senators on the record.

"The Senate failed to stand in defense of a woman's right to make decisions about her own body," Vice President Kamala Harris said.

In New York, Assembly Member Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas of Queens is sponsoring a bill to bolster abortion care locally and said the leaked draft opinion is already having an impact.

"We're already hearing now that clinics have many weeks wait already, given the impending decision. We want to let folks know that the decision is not yet final," Gonzalez-Rojas said.

New Jersey is also looking to boost abortion access.

Gov. Phil Murphy proposed a bill that would expand abortion providers to include advanced practice nurses, midwives and physician assistants; and mandate insurance plans cover abortion with no out-of-pocket costs.

The New Jersey bill would also protect health care providers and patients from legal retaliation by states that have outlawed or restricted abortion.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that all New Jerseyans have access to reproductive health care," Murphy said.

CBS News polling shows a potential overturn of Roe v. Wade has yet to motivate most voters. Forty percent of Democrats say they would be more likely to vote in the midterms if Roe is overturned, compared to 17 percent of Republicans.