97th annual Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy

NEW YORK -- The Feast of San Gennaro kicked off Thursday in Little Italy, marking its 97th year.

Vendors are already hard at work behind the grill fixing festival favorites.

While food is the centerpiece, there will also be parades and live musical performances.

You have plenty of time to get the festival and fill up on your favorite foods.

It runs Thursday through Sept. 24. For more information, visit sangennaronyc.org.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 8:03 PM

