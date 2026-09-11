9/11 left Lower Manhattan forever transformed. It's now a symbol of resilience.

The World Trade Center Memorial Plaza is a place to mourn, and a place to move forward.

It's breathtaking and heartbreaking all at once.

Two massive pools of water sit in the precise footprints where the Twin Towers once stood.

The names at the memorial are etched in bronze, and in our hearts.

"Reflecting Absence," by architect Michael Arad and landscape architect Peter Walker, at the National 9/11 Memorial on October 23, 2022. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Swamp white oaks separate visitors from the noise of the bustling city nearby, and provide shade.

The memorial serves as a tribute to those lost, and it's surrounded by a site that rose from the rubble, a city that built up, and fought back.

One World Trade Center is perhaps the greatest symbol of resilience.

It's built on a fortified concrete base, and towers 1,776 feet into the air—the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. Its grand spire is the anchor of the modern skyline.

One World Trade Center on Thursday, July 9, 2026. Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images

It was a long road to rebirth. The product of years of toil, design battles, and political wrangling. An extraordinary and sometimes agonizing process.

There was the governor, the mayor, the families, the Port Authority—all with competing interests and different visions for what should be built.

Initial plans proposed, argued over, and rejected.

The drive to honor those lost was paired with the need to keep Lower Manhattan the financial capital of the world.

Other pieces of the puzzle slowly fell into place.

Building 7 went up first. The 52-story building was completed in just four years, opening in 2006 outside the main plaza footprint. Four World Trade Center opened in 2013.

A view of The Oculus shopping center and PATH train station on May 22, 2024 in New York City. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Just to the east is the Oculus, which initially opened in 2016. The structure that looks like something out of science fiction. It's home to 12 subway lines, shops, even a farmers market.

Every September 11, sunlight aligns perfectly along its central spine to illuminate the main hall inside—a symbol of light overcoming darkness.

Functionally, it's a transit hub. Visually, it's more cathedral than terminal.

The 3 World Trade Center skyscraper is seen in New York City on August 5, 2026. Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Three World Trade Center opened in 2018.

The World Trade Center site continued to evolve over the decades.

In 2023, the Perelman Performing Arts Center arrived—a windowless stone facade by day that glows from within at night, bringing theater, dance, and music to the plaza.

The story isn't over. Ground was recently broken on 2 World Trade Center, slated to open in 2031 as the new global headquarters for American Express.

A quarter-century later, Downtown Manhattan hasn't just recovered, it has transformed into a place where people don't just work, but live.

New York always moves forward. But this will forever be a place to look back, remember, and never forget.