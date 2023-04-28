Watch CBS News
Local News

All clear given after 911 caller reports weapon on Spirit Airlines flight departing Newark Airport

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

911 caller reports weapon on board Spirit flight at Newark Airport
911 caller reports weapon on board Spirit flight at Newark Airport 00:22

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police gave the all clear Friday after someone called 911 and reported a weapon on board a Spirit Airlines flight leaving Newark Liberty International Airport. 

Video shows police surrounding the aircraft, which was heading to Atlanta. 

TSA said it rescreened all passengers and no weapons were found. 

Police also checked the plane before giving the all clear. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 5:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.