All clear given after 911 caller reports weapon on Spirit Airlines flight departing Newark Airport

911 caller reports weapon on board Spirit flight at Newark Airport

911 caller reports weapon on board Spirit flight at Newark Airport

911 caller reports weapon on board Spirit flight at Newark Airport

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police gave the all clear Friday after someone called 911 and reported a weapon on board a Spirit Airlines flight leaving Newark Liberty International Airport.

Video shows police surrounding the aircraft, which was heading to Atlanta.

TSA said it rescreened all passengers and no weapons were found.

Police also checked the plane before giving the all clear.