90-year-old man crossing Brooklyn street killed in hit-and-run involving moped

A 90-year-old man was fatally struck by a moped in Homecrest, Brooklyn, the NYPD said Wednesday.

New surveillance video shows the elderly man, identified as Zhuo Lin Xie, crossing the intersection on Avenue U and East 14th Street on Tuesday morning, when a motorized scooter going southbound knocks him off his feet.

The driver remains on the scene for about three minutes, but slowly moves the moped to the other side of the intersection before eventually fleeing westbound.

Officials say Xie died at the hospital.

The victim's grandson sent CBS News New York a statement, which reads, in part, "We hope the authorities can find the person who did this. We are also concerned about the motorcycles running rampant in crowded residential areas."

Assemblyman introduces legislation targeting unregistered e-bikes

According to the NYPD, there have been more than 230 e-bike collisions so far this year.

Assemblyman Michael Novakhov said he recently introduced legislation he hopes will make these types of drivers more accountable.

"This can be avoided because if we would require any vehicles, any motorized vehicles, moving over a speed of 25 mph to be registered, to be insured, it would be much easier to find," Novakhov said. "I would like to name this bill after this person, and I would love to talk to the family."

Local Community Patrol gets proactive

On Wednesday afternoon, volunteers from Local Community Patrol stood at the Homecrest intersection to protect their neighbors.

"It's really terrible, terrible. I walk through here all the time. I see mopeds ride illegally -- no helmets, no brakes. They plow right through red lights, no consideration for people crossing. They just don't care," Ryan Rivera said.

"We want to make sure what happened doesn't happen again," Peter Forte said.

They asked drivers to take extra care, especially around the community's elders.

"Drive slowly because we have many elderlies and children walking around, especially it's summer and everyone is going out," Lisa Mai said.

Lina Chen is the founder of Local Community Patrol, which comes out three times a week. She said careless cyclists and moped drivers have become a danger.

"We got so many complaints from the community -- different people, Jewish, Spanish, and our Chinese, and also local people," Chen said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.