76-year-old man killed in fire at Bronx apartment

NEW YORK -- A 76-year-old man was killed when a fire broke out at his Bronx apartment building. 

The fire started just after 10 p.m. Tuesday on Rochambeau Avenue in Norwood. 

Police said Milton Barnes, who lived on the second floor of the six-story building, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There's no word on what caused the fire. No other injuries were reported. 

First published on December 28, 2022 / 6:18 AM

