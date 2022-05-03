Watch CBS News

66-year-old man dead in early morning crash in Nassau County

NEW YORK - A head-on crash early Tuesday morning in Nassau County killed a 66-year-old man. 

Police closed a section of Grand Avenue in Baldwin Tuesday morning after the collision, just after 5 a.m. 

Police say the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The 31-year-old female driver in the other car was taken to the hospital with injuries that are said not to be life-threatening. 

The details of the crash are under investigation. 

