64-year-old man struck and killed by car while trying to cross street in Far Rockaway

NYPD: Man struck and killed by Jeep in Far Rockaway

NYPD: Man struck and killed by Jeep in Far Rockaway

NYPD: Man struck and killed by Jeep in Far Rockaway

NEW YORK -- The NYPD said a man was stuck and killed by a car in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday night.

Police said the 64-year-old was crossing the street in mid-block when he was hit by a black Jeep.

It happened just before 7 p.m. near Beach 30th Street and Seagirt Boulevard.

Police said the 26-year-old driver remained at the scene.

No charges have been filed. The crash is under investigation.