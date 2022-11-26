64-year-old man struck and killed by car while trying to cross street in Far Rockaway
NEW YORK -- The NYPD said a man was stuck and killed by a car in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday night.
Police said the 64-year-old was crossing the street in mid-block when he was hit by a black Jeep.
It happened just before 7 p.m. near Beach 30th Street and Seagirt Boulevard.
Police said the 26-year-old driver remained at the scene.
No charges have been filed. The crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.