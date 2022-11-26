Watch CBS News
64-year-old man struck and killed by car while trying to cross street in Far Rockaway

NEW YORK -- The NYPD said a man was stuck and killed by a car in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday night.

Police said the 64-year-old was crossing the street in mid-block when he was hit by a black Jeep.

It happened just before 7 p.m. near Beach 30th Street and Seagirt Boulevard.

Police said the 26-year-old driver remained at the scene.

No charges have been filed. The crash is under investigation. 

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 11:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

