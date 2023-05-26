Watch CBS News
6-year-old Jalayah Eason found dead in the Bronx with bruises on body, wrists, police say

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are investigating the death of a 6-year-old girl in the Bronx

They said Jalayah Eason was found unconscious and unresponsive at her apartment in the Forest Houses on East 165th Street in Morrisania. 

Police said Eason was found with bruising and signs of trauma to her wrists and torso. 

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

Police said they also found an 8-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl in the same apartment, and they too had evidence of past injuries. 

Eason's mother is being questioned. So far, there have been no arrests. 

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. 

The investigation is continuing. 

First published on May 26, 2023 / 9:28 AM

