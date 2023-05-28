Bronx mom Lynija Eason charged after death of 6-year-old daughter Jalayah Eason

NEW YORK -- Police charged a Bronx woman after the death of her 6-year-old daughter, Jalayah Eason, who was found bruised and unresponsive in their apartment.

Lynija Eason, 26, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, but it could be upgraded if the medical examiner rules her daughter's death a homicide.

Police said Eason made the 911 call that summoned officers to her apartment at the Forest Houses in the Morrisania section on May 26.

Eason claimed she was home with her three children, but woke up and found her 6-year-old daughter unconscious with marks on her wrist and torso.

Paramedics rushed Jalayah Eason to the hospital where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

An 8-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl were also inside the apartment, officers said. Sources said they both showed signs of bruising and ligature marks indicating restrains.

A neighbor who lives one floor below wondered if Eason was telling the truth. She described to CBS2 hearing cries and deafening screams from the children on several occasions.

The boy told police Eason hit him in the past.

"I'm so heartbroken. This is disgusting. I don't even know her and I'm hurt," another neighbor said.

"This is really shocking," said Mike Velez, who lives in the building. "Everybody keeps to themselves here."

Police sources said Eason has two prior Administration for Children's Services cases involving her son, and noted the apartment was filthy and in disarray.