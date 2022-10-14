Watch CBS News
5 hurt when car slams into ambulance on Staten Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Five people were hurt when a car crashed into an ambulance Friday morning on Staten Island. 

Chopper 2 was over Jewett and Main avenues where first responders surrounded the scene. 

Police said the ambulance was taking a woman who had been hit by a car to the hospital. 

A Dodge Charger slammed into the ambulance, causing it to overturn. 

The female patient was listed in critical condition. Three EMS workers and the driver of the Dodge suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

The crash is under investigation. 

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 11:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

