4 killed in fiery crash in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Four people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles Saturday in Newark

It happened at Frelinghuysen and Evergreen Avenues at around 4:20 a.m., according to police.

The vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, were engulfed in flames.

Firefighters rescued four people who were trapped, but they later died from their injuries. 

A fifth person was in critical condition at Newark University Hospital.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 8:28 AM

