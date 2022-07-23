4 killed in fiery crash in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Four people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles Saturday in Newark.

It happened at Frelinghuysen and Evergreen Avenues at around 4:20 a.m., according to police.

The vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, were engulfed in flames.

Firefighters rescued four people who were trapped, but they later died from their injuries.

A fifth person was in critical condition at Newark University Hospital.