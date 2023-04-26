Watch CBS News
4 friends running from Florida to Canada to raise money for cancer research

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Forget the plane, train or car. Four men are running from the southern-most tip of Florida to Canada. 

Their journey is all on foot, and it's all for a good cause. 

They just passed through New York City on their long trip.

Max, Sean, Rory and Jasper spoke with us over Zoom to share how it's going so far. 

April 26, 2023

