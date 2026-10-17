4-alarm fire tears through vacant Staten Island warehouse, FDNY says

A 4-alarm fire engulfed a vacant warehouse on Staten Island Saturday evening, prompting more than 200 FDNY and EMS personnel to respond, officials said.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn injury to his leg, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at about 5:42 p.m. on Hylan Boulevard at Mount Loretto Unique Area. FDNY Chief of Operations Kevin Woods said firefighters arrived to find heavy fire throughout the warehouse.

The warehouse, which had been vacant for at least five years, sustained extensive damage and a roof collapse. Firefighters established a collapse zone around the structure due to concerns about the stability of the remaining walls.

Fire officials said crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading into nearby buildings.

The vacant warehouse is located near two schools, a senior center and a church. None of those buildings were affected by the fire, officials said.

FDNY officials said crews would remain at the scene overnight to extinguish hot spots and monitor conditions.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause.