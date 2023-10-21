Pups & pet owners brave the rain for 33rd Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
NEW YORK -- Dogs donned their best costumes Saturday for the 33rd Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.
From taxis to lobsters, there was no shortage of creative costumes.
Pups were able to strut their stuff thanks to organizers from the Tompkins Square Park Dog Run and the group Get Joy.
Spectators lined Avenue B from 12th to Seventh streets to watch the parade.
