Watch CBS News
Local News

Pups & pet owners brave the rain for 33rd Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade returns to Manhattan
Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade returns to Manhattan 00:29

NEW YORK -- Dogs donned their best costumes Saturday for the 33rd Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.

From taxis to lobsters, there was no shortage of creative costumes.

Pups were able to strut their stuff thanks to organizers from the Tompkins Square Park Dog Run and the group Get Joy.

Spectators lined Avenue B from 12th to Seventh streets to watch the parade.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 21, 2023 / 7:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.