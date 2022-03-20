$3,000 reward offered after taxi driver beaten, robbed in Bronx

Suspect still at large following beating of cab driver in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the suspect who robbed and beat a cab driver in the Bronx.

On Sunday, officials for a cabbie's union identified the victim as Carlos Infante, adding he was hospitalized with an eye injury after being robbed of $600.

Police said the assault happened Thursday morning on Webster Avenue in the Norwood section of the borough.

"It was in the wee hours of the morning. It was dark. We're hoping someone saw something and will say something. The Federations of Taxi Drivers will be pleased and happy to provide $3,000 to anyone who can give us information," a spokesperson said.

Police said the suspect was having a dispute with another person when the cab driver intervened.

No arrests have been made.