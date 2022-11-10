3 treated after basement fire in Brooklyn

Watch CBS News
NEW YORK - Three people were hurt after a fire broke out in a basement of a Brooklyn building Thursday morning. 

Two of the injuries are considered serious. 

All three were taken to an area hospital. 

It happened at 55th Street and 9th Avenue in Brooklyn. 

Smoke from the basement flooded through the two-story building. 

Authorities found a lithium ion battery at the scene, though fire marshals have not yet determined a cause of the fire. 

