3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home

Three people fall into sinkhole outside Long Island home

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a bizarre morning for a family on Long Island after three people fell into a hole in the front yard of the home.

All three are now at home. Thankfully, all are doing OK.

The property has been taped off.

The hole is right near the walkway to the house.

One person fell in, and then two more who were trying to save her.

The Ring camera on the home captured a woman leaving for work around 6 a.m. The video is dark, but if you watch closely you can see her fall into the hole.

"A little scary," said homeowner Benjamin Orengo. "Didn't expect nothing like this around six o'clock in the morning."

Orengo says the woman who fell in is a friend who lives at his home on West 10th Street.

Police say the hole measure about six feet wide by six feet deep. It's in the front yard of the property.

"The lady had the phone, called my wife, called me out, called me up. It's dark at night. She tried to help and she fall inside that sinkhole, too," Orengo said.

Another friend also fell in while trying to make the rescue.

"She feels pain. Nervous. But she's happy that - glad that she's OK, and everybody's OK," Orengo said.

Thursday morning, 71-year-old Luz Bedoya also came home from the hospital.

Orengo translated for her from Spanish.

"They were scared that the hole kept on sinking in, so they held each other," Bedoya said through Orengo.

Orengo says he tried to rescue them from the hole, but waited for Suffolk County Police to arrive. Police say an officer reached in and pulled one person out. The others climbed a ladder.

"We put the ladder, we got a rope. We stretch out, we pull them out, and thank God they're fine," Orengo said.

It's not exactly clear how it happened.

The Town of Huntington building inspector was called to evaluate the property and determine the cause of the hole.