3-month-old Genevieve Comager found dead in wooded area of the Bronx
NEW YORK -- A 3-month-old baby girl was found dead Sunday in a wooded area in the Bronx.
Police identified the infant as 3-month-old Genevieve Comager.
Her body was discovered around 10:30 p.m. near West 161st Street and Major Deegan Expressway.
Sources tell CBS2 the baby was staying in a shelter with her parents when ACS became concerned about her wellbeing and requested a wellness check.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office will determine her cause of death.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.