3-month-old Genevieve Comager found dead in wooded area of the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A 3-month-old baby girl was found dead Sunday in a wooded area in the Bronx.

Police identified the infant as 3-month-old Genevieve Comager. 

Her body was discovered around 10:30 p.m. near West 161st Street and Major Deegan Expressway.

Sources tell CBS2 the baby was staying in a shelter with her parents when ACS became concerned about her wellbeing and requested a wellness check. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office will determine her cause of death. 

First published on May 29, 2023 / 10:06 AM

