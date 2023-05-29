3-month-old Genevieve Comager found dead in wooded area of the Bronx

Girl, 3 months old, found dead in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A 3-month-old baby girl was found dead Sunday in a wooded area in the Bronx.

Police identified the infant as 3-month-old Genevieve Comager.

Her body was discovered around 10:30 p.m. near West 161st Street and Major Deegan Expressway.

Sources tell CBS2 the baby was staying in a shelter with her parents when ACS became concerned about her wellbeing and requested a wellness check.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office will determine her cause of death.