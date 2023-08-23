3 injured when dump truck overturns on BQE, snarling traffic
NEW YORK - A dump truck overturned on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway early Wednesday morning, causing injuries and major delays to traffic.
It happened just before 5 a.m. at Atlantic Avenue and the BQE.
Three people were evaluated for injuries by EMS. They were taken to Lutheran Hospital.
The BQE was snarled in both directions after the crash. By 11 a.m., westbound lanes remained closed, while one lane of eastbound traffic had reopened.
