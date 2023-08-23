Watch CBS News
3 injured when dump truck overturns on BQE, snarling traffic

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A dump truck overturned on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway early Wednesday morning, causing injuries and major delays to traffic. 

It happened just before 5 a.m. at Atlantic Avenue and the BQE. 

Three people were evaluated for injuries by EMS. They were taken to Lutheran Hospital. 

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including a crash on the BQE.

The BQE was snarled in both directions after the crash. By 11 a.m., westbound lanes remained closed, while one lane of eastbound traffic had reopened. 

First published on August 23, 2023 / 11:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

