2nd NYPD sergeant injured in Lower Manhattan shooting released from hospital

2nd NYPD sergeant released from hospital two days after being injured in shooting

2nd NYPD sergeant released from hospital two days after being injured in shooting

2nd NYPD sergeant released from hospital two days after being injured in shooting

NEW YORK – A New York City Police sergeant was released from the hospital Saturday, two days after he was shot in the leg while making an arrest on the Lower East Side.

Dozens of officers applauded as Sgt. Carl Johnson, 43, left Bellevue Hospital. Johnson smiled, gave two thumbs up and said he was feeling "a lot better than when I came in."

A second sergeant, 34-year-old Christopher Leap, was grazed by the same bullet that struck Johnson's leg. Leap was treated at Bellevue Hospital and released the same day as the shooting.

2 NYPD sergeants struck by bullet while arresting armed robbery suspect

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon near Delancey Street and Eldridge Street.

Officers responded to reports that a man had been stealing women's purses at gunpoint inside a building on Canal Street in Chinatown. Police said Johnson and Leap spotted the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Joshua Dorsett, on Delancey Street and tried to take him into custody.

Exclusive video obtained by CBS News New York shows three officers chasing the suspect and pinning him against a parked car. Dorsett then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired one shot, striking Johnson in the leg and grazing Leap in the leg. Dorsett was then taken into custody. Police recovered a loaded gun at the scene.

Police said Leap has been with the NYPD for about 11 years, while Johnson has been with the department for about 16 years.

Dorsett is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, criminal possession of a loaded gun and robbery. Police said Dorsett is a known gang member and was on probation at the time of the shooting.