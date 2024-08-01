Watch live – 2 NYPD sergeants injured in Lower Manhattan shooting, police sources say

2 NYPD officers injured in Lower Manhattan shooting, 1 in custody, police sources say

2 NYPD officers injured in Lower Manhattan shooting, 1 in custody, police sources say

2 NYPD officers injured in Lower Manhattan shooting, 1 in custody, police sources say

NEW YORK – Two New York City Police sergeants were injured in a shooting in Lower Manhattan Thursday afternoon, police sources said.

It happened at Delancey Street and Eldridge Street.

According to police sources, two sergeants were responding to a possible armed robbery on Canal Street in Chinatown, which turned into a foot pursuit. Sources said shots were fired, and both sergeants were injured. Police sources said one sergeant was struck in the leg, and a second sergeant suffered a graze wound. Both sergeants were taken to Bellevue Hospital to be treated and are expected to survive, sources said.

Sources said the suspect was taken into custody and taken to be treated for an unknown injury. According to sources, the suspect's gun was recovered.

Watch live coverage on NYPD shooting

Canal Street between Chrystie Street and Allen Street is closed off as police investigate. Video from Chopper 2 showed a large police presence at the scene.

Stay with CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest on this developing story.